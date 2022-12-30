Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
RealNewMetaMap
Perception requires embodiment since the precondition is meaning, not objects (you can't see something till you understand how it relates to you as a whole). However since the assumption in current thinking is just the opposite (objects come before meaning) deceit and denial has become the basis of agreement (so doesn’t have the social stability of the evolutionary architecture innate the human body psyche). SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com  

humanity stability historical archive

