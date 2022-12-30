DRAWING THE LINE

Perception requires embodiment since the precondition is meaning, not objects (you can't see something till you understand how it relates to you as a whole). However since the assumption in current thinking is just the opposite (objects come before meaning) deceit and denial has become the basis of agreement (so doesn’t have the social stability of the evolutionary architecture innate the human body psyche). SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.