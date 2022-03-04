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3/2/2022 Miles Guo: The Russian-Ukraine war may possibly save Taiwan from being invaded by the CCP. With the help of social media, the world has witnessed who is the hero and who is the clown between Zelenskyy and Putin. The Russian-Ukraine war has made me feel there is hope for the Chinese people