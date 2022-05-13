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300 Win Mag vs 308 Caliber Comparison: A Clash of 30-Caliber Titans
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82 views • May 13, 2022
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The 300 Winchester Magnum (300 Win Mag) and 308 Winchester (308 Win) are the two most successful 30-caliber big game hunting and long-distance shooting rifle cartridges in the world. Although they both shoot the same diameter bullets, the 300 Win Mag and the 308 Winchester each have their distinct advantages when it comes to cartridge selection.
We're going to take a detailed look at the history, ballistics, and performance of these two long-range rifle cartridges so you can make a more informed decision on which precision or hunting rifle you will add to your gun safe next.
There's no denying the longevity of the 308 Winchester. It is perhaps the quintessential 30-caliber hunting round only challenged by the 30-06 Springfield. However, the 300 Win Mag has been making waves in the shooting community for quite some time and is slowly becoming the long range rifle cartridge of choice for military, law enforcement, and civilian precision shooters.
#308
#300winmag
#308win
The 300 Winchester Magnum (300 Win Mag) and 308 Winchester (308 Win) are the two most successful 30-caliber big game hunting and long-distance shooting rifle cartridges in the world. Although they both shoot the same diameter bullets, the 300 Win Mag and the 308 Winchester each have their distinct advantages when it comes to cartridge selection.
We're going to take a detailed look at the history, ballistics, and performance of these two long-range rifle cartridges so you can make a more informed decision on which precision or hunting rifle you will add to your gun safe next.
There's no denying the longevity of the 308 Winchester. It is perhaps the quintessential 30-caliber hunting round only challenged by the 30-06 Springfield. However, the 300 Win Mag has been making waves in the shooting community for quite some time and is slowly becoming the long range rifle cartridge of choice for military, law enforcement, and civilian precision shooters.
#308
#300winmag
#308win
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