10 Billion Trump Lawsuit against CBS 60 Minutes, Ukraine Bio-labs and more w/ John Mark Dougan





Subscribe to Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Peptide: Dramatically and safely lose weight: Purchase natural and safe GLP-1 Peptides at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/sarah - Use code sarah to save 10%

*

Peptide: Learn more about SLU-PP-332, mimics exercise & has dramatic weight loss effects: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/ground-breaking-compound-mimics-exercise

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - use code sarah10 to save 10%

*

Leela Quantum Upgrade: Learn about at https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah - use code sarah15 to get a 15 day free trial

*

John Mark Dougan returns to the program to discuss the 10 billion Trump lawsuit against CBS and his own his experience with CBS's 60 Minutes interview. He explains why he was interviewed and what went down. He also discusses what he saw personally in Ukraine during his time covering the war deep inside combat territory. We lastly discuss his long time whistleblowing putting him in the center of some of the biggest scandals in world history. You can follow Dougan on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



