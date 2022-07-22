Disturbance 2022

One big moment is about to come to fruition, and it has been prophesied 2000 and 6000 years ago, it is the rapture/taken away/snatch are all part of the church being removed from this Earth.

Are you ready to go home? Most Born-Again Christians want to go, but, like the 10 virgins, there is a 50/50 chance they will make it.





Our Father who art in heaven hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation. But deliver us from all evil. For thine is your Kingdom, and the Power, and the Glory for forever. Amen.





Now you can go to: https://a-c-t-s.net/endtimegod/

Then scroll down to the “This is not the transcript but all the wrath of God during the tribulation, these are in the Book of Revelation.” This part is all about the consequences you have decided to take. You better read this right now and fear than go through the tribulation and say to yourself: “what is going on?” You knew but you decided to ignore the advice.





Now go to: https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/ and watch the video.





Next is the Salvation prayer:

I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.





What should you do now?

If you like your church stay there but if you feel like you need to move then follow the Holy Spirit. Find a church where you will feel comfortable. Read the bible every day. You can start with the new testament. You can read one verse a day or a chapter, it is up to you but read the bible. Be part of a prayer group or a fellowship group.





If you do not have a bible you can read acts here: https://a-c-t-s.net/bookofacts1.php

You can also go to https://www.biblegateway.com/





Praise God, for now, all heaven rejoices with you. Amen, and see you soon in Heaven with Jesus.









Our Father who art in heaven hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation. But deliver us from all evil. For thine is your Kingdom, and the Power, and the Glory for forever. Amen.





Now you can go to: https://a-c-t-s.net/endtimegod/

Then scroll down to the “This is not the transcript but all the wrath of God during the tribulation, these are in the Book of Revelation.” This part is all about the consequences you have decided to take. You better read this right now and fear than go through the tribulation and say to yourself: “what is going on?” You knew but you decided to ignore the advice.





Now go to: https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/ and watch the video.





Next is the Salvation prayer:

I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.





What should you do now?

If you like your church stay there but if you feel like you need to move then follow the Holy Spirit. Find a church where you will feel comfortable. Read the bible every day. You can start with the new testament. You can read one verse a day or a chapter, it is up to you but read the bible. Be part of a prayer group or a fellowship group.





If you do not have a bible you can read acts here: https://a-c-t-s.net/bookofacts1.php

You can also go to https://www.biblegateway.com/





Praise God, for now, all heaven rejoices with you. Amen, and see you soon in Heaven with Jesus.



