Tom Renz | Zuckerbucks and Election Corruption

I know this will make everyone feel much more confident in the 2024 elections, this just in, a Mark Zuckerberg group is investing in the storing of voting machines and ballots ahead of the elections. The good people at the Center for Tech and Civic Life (Chicago based, left wing org.) have used hundreds of millions of what they dub "Zuckerbucks," into the cause. Nothing to see here folks, don't worry about election integrity, #Zuckerbucks has it handled. #Elections #ElectionIntegrity #ElectionsMatter #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.