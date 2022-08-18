2 Can keep a secret when one is dead. Is this why Anne Heche was killed?

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What did she know. What was she saying? According to this man she was supposed to speak at a "Television critics panel about Girl In Room 13" but instead she was in critical condition from her accident (in the crash or in the ambulance?). I do believe they wanted her to be quiet about something. We may see the Girl In Room 13 movie but will they cut scenes from it?.