Russian Blitz Makes Ukrainian Soldiers Flee Battlefield; Kyiv's Army Fire On Own To Foil Escape Bid

Ukrainian soldiers were seen running away from the battlefield. Ukrainian soldiers, who seemed rattled, were trying to escape from the Russian blitzkrieg. However, the Ukrainian troops had to face fire from their own army comrades.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.