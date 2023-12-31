Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Blitz Makes Ukrainian Soldiers Flee Battlefield; Kyiv's Army Fire On Own To Foil Escape Bid
channel image
White Knight
19 Subscribers
208 views
Published 15 hours ago

Ukrainian soldiers were seen running away from the battlefield. Ukrainian soldiers, who seemed rattled, were trying to escape from the Russian blitzkrieg. However, the Ukrainian troops had to face fire from their own army comrades.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket