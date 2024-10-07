Kamala Harris…what is SHE? Biological MALE Boxer beats up woman and wins medal?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 02 As we continue to see what is happening in this wacky world, where people can cheer on a biological man beating up a woman and taking away her dreams. Where a vice president of the United States can convert from Indian to Black with a single word and nothing is said. It is that of a great fantasy novel and it would be funny if it weren't true. God help us all for the future!
00:00 Intro: Biological Men being allowed to pummel women???
07:18 Is VP Kamala Harris Trans-Black Now? 13:08 Harris loves the yellow bus and more
19:15 Tennessee Man Stops Illegal with a pew pew at a family BBQ
22:15 Unrest in the UK can it happen here?
23:39 Boarder Czar fails?
27:00 Don't be a fool and road rage!