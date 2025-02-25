BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecy of the Popes- Francis's End, "Peter The Roman" and St. Malichi 2027 End Date
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9983 followers
821 views • 2 months ago

With Pope Francis nearing the end of his reign, a new and Final Pope is set to step onto the scene. That final pope will carry the connection of Peter the Roman!

 In the Lignum Vitae, the line "In persecutione extrema S.R.E. sedebit." forms a separate sentence and paragraph of its own. While often read as part of the "Peter the Roman" prophecy, Other Interpreters View It As A Separate, incomplete sentence Explicitly Referring to an additional pope between "glory of the olive" and "Peter the Roman".[1]


Learn More:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prophecy_of_the_Popes

https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis


Keywords
francispeter the romanprophecy of the popesst malichi
