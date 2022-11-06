Musicians "PMC Wagner" - Have Destroyed Two More UKR US made M777 155mm Howitzers near Artemovsk. - 110622

Per Colonel Cassad,
The Musicians from PMC Wagner have destroyed two more US made M777 155mm howitzers near Artemovsk. Day by day the military capabilities of the VSU are degraded.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.