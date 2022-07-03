Head of the Chechen Republic Posted this Video - Noted Again that Lisichansk was Completely Liberated.- 070322

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The head of the Chechen Republic posted a new video. In the description, he once again noted that Lisichansk was completely liberated.
“Loud statements and brilliant conclusions of Ukrainian politicians, prominent journalists and military experts collapsed in an instant. Lisichansk is free!” he said in his telegram channel.