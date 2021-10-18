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Food Inflation & the 3rd Horseman of the Apocalypse
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12 views • October 18, 2021
The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, UN's FAO, and others are reporting food price inflation as well as often selected shortages of some food items. Might it get worse? Did Jesus prophesy famines? One analyst stated, "WE haven't seen anything yet" in regards to rising food prices. Should Christians prepare? What about helping others? Does the ride of the third horseman of the Apocalypse (Revelation 6:5-6) point to a coming time of severe food inflation. Is more food price inflation coming? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled " WSJ: Inflation Surges Worldwide as Covid-19 Lockdowns End and Supply Chains Can’t Cope" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/wsj-inflation-surges-worldwide-as-covid-19-lockdowns-end-and-supply-chains-cant-cope/
A written article of related interest is available titled " WSJ: Inflation Surges Worldwide as Covid-19 Lockdowns End and Supply Chains Can’t Cope" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/wsj-inflation-surges-worldwide-as-covid-19-lockdowns-end-and-supply-chains-cant-cope/
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