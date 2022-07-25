My body, my choice - also with vaccination?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a young professional, I
am directly affected by the facility-based vaccination requirement at the
moment. I wonder why the slogan "My body, my choice" does not come into
play here, but only applies in relation to abortion and women's laws?
👉 https://kla.tv/23171
👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website