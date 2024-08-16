How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick

273 views • 8 months ago

* Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in.

* Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.