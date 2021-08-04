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Firebrand Preacher Says His Church Is Growing Because He Refuses To Bow To The Mob
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30 views • August 04, 2021
Pastor Greg Locke joins Harrison to break down the spiritual battle taking place in America and why Christians should lead the fight against the COVID hoax and medical tyranny before it's too late.
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