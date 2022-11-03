St Michael Appears In Germany To Admonish Grave Errors of the Clergy & Warn Precisely of the Synod!!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Grave messages from heaven regarding the evil directions of the clergy, especially in Germany that are at risk of tearing Christ's body in pieces.

OUR LORD SEPTEMBER 12

Pray so that Germany will be saved and that no war will come to your country. Pray for the shepherds in Germany. The adversary has so much power in Germany because they refrain from doing good. The omission of the good is the entrance gate of the adversary.





Message from Saint Michael





"Who is like God?





Arm yourself! I have come as a protector of faith. If evil seems overpowering at this time, then the abyss into which it will lead has already been opened. It is not for merit that I appear in Germany. The love of the praying hearts carried me to Germany. Before the throne of the Eternal Almighty God I pray for you.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kjupbXp0bM