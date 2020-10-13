© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence: Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • October 13, 2020
The Next News Networks reports that a whistle blower exposes Obama, Hillary and Biden in the murder of Seal Team 6 according to documents and audio evidence.
NOTICE: Whoever was killed by Seal Team 6, it was NOT the REAL Osama Bin Laden but a body double because it had bee reported by a number of sources that Bin Laden had died in 2001 of lung complication as a result of kidney failure. Here are a few links with articles or video interview about Bin Laden's death:
http://www.ascertainthetruth.com/att/index.php?option=com_content&;view=article&id=500:osama-bin-laden-died-in-2001&Itemid=115
https://anonhq.com/proof-bin-laden-died-2001/
https://newspunch.com/evidence-shows-osama-bin-laden-actually-died-in-2001/
https://graviolateam.blogspot.com/2019/10/osama-bin-laden-aka-tim-osman-was-cia.html
NOTICE: Whoever was killed by Seal Team 6, it was NOT the REAL Osama Bin Laden but a body double because it had bee reported by a number of sources that Bin Laden had died in 2001 of lung complication as a result of kidney failure. Here are a few links with articles or video interview about Bin Laden's death:
http://www.ascertainthetruth.com/att/index.php?option=com_content&;view=article&id=500:osama-bin-laden-died-in-2001&Itemid=115
https://anonhq.com/proof-bin-laden-died-2001/
https://newspunch.com/evidence-shows-osama-bin-laden-actually-died-in-2001/
https://graviolateam.blogspot.com/2019/10/osama-bin-laden-aka-tim-osman-was-cia.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.