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Michael Burry’s Warning: Are We Repeating the 2000 Tech Bubble? - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to unpack Michael Burry’s warning that today’s market could be repeating the dangerous patterns of the 2000 tech bubble. Dr. Kirk explains why the U.S. dollar is weakening, bankruptcies are rising, the bond market is cracking, and why inflation may force the Fed into painful decisions. We also discuss the end of fiat money as we know it, the rise of gold and silver, and how families can prepare for the next major economic shift.


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