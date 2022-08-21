© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://momentoftruthsummit.com/
Join us for this historical event, Moment of Truth Summit, hosted by Mike Lindell on August 20th and 21st, live on FrankSpeech.com and FrankSpeech app.
✝️
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
🧩 RELAYS 🧩 Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives ■ Audits
⬇️ CONDUIT ⬇️
■ https://elections.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️
■ https://elections.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/c/ElectionsVoting
■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/HmVLm4kZ2GF5/
■ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1393d469-435c-4344-ad03-7d2bd0c38c71
■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/elections-voting-62770c110655164445a563e6
■ https://app.clouthub.com/forum#/search?q=ElectionTruth
■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com/
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net
#MomentOfTruth, #MomentOfTruthSummit, #Lindell, #FrankSpeech, #SelectionCode,#Elections, #ElectionFraud, #ElectionAudit, #VoterFraud, #SOS, #SecretaryOfState, #voting, #audits, #auditthevote, #auditall50states, #canvassall50states, #electionintegrity, #VoterFruad, #Fraud, #Fruad, #Crooked, #Rigged, #Ballot, #BallotHarvesting, #Discernment, #ElectionTruth, #God, #audit, #azaudit, #SharpieGate, #fix2020first, #cybersymposium, #2020election, #Election2020, #RiggedElection, #StopTheSteal, #truth, #cabal, #conspiracy, #projection101, #corruption, #ElectionCorruption, #StoptheStealing, #Rigged2020, #MailinBallots, #CoupdEtat, #ElectionMeddling, #Leapfrog, #Treasuremap, #PsyWar, #PsyOps