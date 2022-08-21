



https://momentoftruthsummit.com/

Join us for this historical event, Moment of Truth Summit, hosted by Mike Lindell on August 20th and 21st, live on FrankSpeech.com and FrankSpeech app.





How We Got Here

State of the States Address

Selection Code Movie Premier

A Message of Hope

Trial of The Machines

Call to Action

✝️

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.

🧩 RELAYS 🧩 Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives ■ Audits





⬇️ CONDUIT ⬇️

■ https://elections.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

■ http://truthparadigm.tv





⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️

■ https://elections.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news

⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️

■ https://rumble.com/c/ElectionsVoting

■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/HmVLm4kZ2GF5/

■ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1393d469-435c-4344-ad03-7d2bd0c38c71

■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/elections-voting-62770c110655164445a563e6

■ https://app.clouthub.com/forum#/search?q=ElectionTruth

■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists

⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com/

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️

■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net

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