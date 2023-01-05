Pastor Umar Mulinde - Ex-Muslim Sheikh and Islamic Terrorist Acid Attack Survivor

Ex-Muslim Sheikh and Islamic Terrorist Acid Attack Survivor, Pastor Umar Mulinde - Gospel Life Church International in Uganda, East Africa
2014-08-22 (Television Air Date)
shared by
World Ministries International
Dr. Jonathan Hansen http://www.worldministries.org I met the pastor years ago in Germany where he preached one day in a christian assembly. He prayed for many of us with laying hands on , also me. That was in late 90-ties.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.