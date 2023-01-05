Create New Account
Pastor Umar Mulinde - Ex-Muslim Sheikh and Islamic Terrorist Acid Attack Survivor
Ex-Muslim Sheikh and Islamic Terrorist Acid Attack Survivor, Pastor Umar Mulinde - Gospel Life Church International in Uganda, East Africa


2014-08-22 (Television Air Date)

Dr. Jonathan Hansen http://www.worldministries.org                                                                                                              I  met the pastor years ago in Germany where he preached one day in a christian assembly. He prayed for many of us with laying hands on , also me. That was in late 90-ties.

