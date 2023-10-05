Create New Account
They're Enslaving Us as We Speak! The Cat's Out of the Bag!
NJT Report
27 Subscribers
225 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Cats Out of the Bag! They're Enslaving Us as We Speak!
00:00 Cultural barriers we impose on ourselves
04:03 When will "we" as a people be free?
06:10 We voluntarily submit
10:03 Neighbor against neighbor
12:01 Whopper Institutional Examples
13:55 We have the power to take self-responsibility
16:52 Food sovereignty

They Want Us Homeless, Helpless AND Dirt Poor-It's Happening Now in Lahaina! - https://youtu.be/IECAXttFt2s

Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny
http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Keywords
freedomlibertycultureenslavementfree peoplecultural normscultural barriersvoluntary submission

