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Inflation is being blamed on 'Global Prices' by the Bank Of England.
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40 views • October 28, 2021
Inflation is being blamed on 'Global Prices' by the Bank Of England.
https://rumble.com/vocv51-inflation-is-being-blamed-on-global-prices-by-the-bank-of-england..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Andrew Bailey July Statement: - https://archive.is/2DVP3
Huw Pill Recent Statement: - https://reut.rs/3FuqXoj
https://rumble.com/vocv51-inflation-is-being-blamed-on-global-prices-by-the-bank-of-england..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Andrew Bailey July Statement: - https://archive.is/2DVP3
Huw Pill Recent Statement: - https://reut.rs/3FuqXoj
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