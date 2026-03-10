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Ukrainian forces are reportedly sending single soldiers into settlements liberated by Russian troops to create the impression of continued Ukrainian control
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Ukrainian forces are reportedly sending single soldiers into settlements liberated by Russian troops to create the impression of continued Ukrainian control, according to Russian security sources cited by TASS.

Adding ALERT:  

Adding: from another video (looking for a better video):

Bryansk, Russia came under a mass missile attack, with explosions reported across the city.

According to media reports, 12 people were injured as Ukrainian forces struck the city. The likely target was the Kremniy EL Group plant, which had already suspended production in January after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacks.

The attack was reportedly carried out using Storm Shadow missiles.

In Bryansk, one of the missiles hit near a roadway by the factory.

Multiple people are reported injured.

Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on Bryansk, leaving people dead and wounded, the governor reported.

Adding, about phone call with Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Araghchi: 

Russia is ready to assist in resolving the Middle East conflict if the security interests of Iran and its regional neighbors are respected, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov discussed the rapidly deteriorating situation by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s position in favor of rapid de-escalation and a return to a political and diplomatic settlement, with Russia prepared to help facilitate the process.

Adding:

Medvedev called the attack on Iran a “treacherous and unprovoked act of armed aggression” in a message to Mojtaba Khamenei.

He also wished the Iranian people courage and resilience in their struggle to defend the country’s sovereignty, according to the statement.

And, meanwhile:

Zelensky, citing a briefing from Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), claimed that Russia is trying to exploit the conflict with Iran and the possible prolongation of the U.S. military operation.

According to the GUR assessment, Moscow is allegedly seeking to prolong instability in the Middle East and the Gulf region in order to weaken international pressure over the Ukraine war, push for the removal of energy sanctions, and benefit from fluctuations in global oil and gas prices.

Adding: from another video (looking for a better video):

Bryansk, Russia came under a mass missile attack, with explosions reported across the city.

According to media reports, 12 people were injured as Ukrainian forces struck the city. The likely target was the Kremniy EL Group plant, which had already suspended production in January after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacks.

The attack was reportedly carried out using Storm Shadow missiles.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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