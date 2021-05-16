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CONSPIRACY CHIC:TOTALITARIANISM/FASCISM -A RIVER OF BLOOD COMMING TO YOUR TOWN
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70 views • May 16, 2021
A BRIEF AND BROAD STROKES HISTORY OF SOCIALIST TOTALIARIAN REGIMES FROM 1645 TO 1970. BLOOD, MURDER, TORTURE,FAILED ECONOMY, MISERY,RAPE,WHOLESALE SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENTS.
GOLD,DRUGS AND GUNS. SLAVERY.1984 "A BOOTHEEL STAMPING ONTHE FACE OF MANKIND FOREVER."SEE MY SIERIES "HOW TO SURVIVE UN TROOPS COMMING TO YOUR TOWN" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmUyenJbE7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJocmNheqjA
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
GOLD,DRUGS AND GUNS. SLAVERY.1984 "A BOOTHEEL STAMPING ONTHE FACE OF MANKIND FOREVER."SEE MY SIERIES "HOW TO SURVIVE UN TROOPS COMMING TO YOUR TOWN" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmUyenJbE7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJocmNheqjA
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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