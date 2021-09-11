Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Let The Games Begin (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.25.14)

The show's title is Let The Games Begin





Dr Daniels compares modern day health care to the Coliseum games of the Roman times. Lions, gladiators and the hapless peasants thrown into the ring for easy entertainment.





Find out why the Coliseum Games never went away and how you can avoid being the bull at the bull fight or the hapless peasant scheduled to die at the gladiator's sword. Natural Solutions included. Tune in.

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