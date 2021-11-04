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FULL SHOW: New Jersey Governor's Race Flips For Democrats In The Middle Of The Night As Republicans Win The Day
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160 views • November 04, 2021
Big victories for Republicans and America in last night's elections, but America still faces the same problems as before, and we can’t forget that in the fog of victory. Owen Shroyer explains why he is not so high after last night's victory. Breaking news as an investigation into the situation of the January 6th detainees and the condition of the cells shows the conditions as illegal and now the detainees will be moved to avoid further torture and torment. Gerald Celente joins to discuss what comes next for the U.S. economy under the Biden regime and the globalist takeover. Owen also hosts the Let’s Go Brandon happy hour!
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