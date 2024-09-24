BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mini White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake / No Bake / Easy Recipe. @Indulovecooking
36 views • 7 months ago

Mini White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake / No Bake / Easy Recipe. @Indulovecooking

The cookie base

110g cookies

30g almonds (chopped or processed)

50g white chocolate

3 tbsp milk


Cream cheese filling 

200g cream cheese

150g white chocolate

210g heavy cream (50g warm to mix with white chocolate; and 160g cold heavy cream - whipped)


Raspberry jelly

150g raspberries

25g sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

6g gelatine (bloomed)

