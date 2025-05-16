💔Children of Gaza are Starving: more than 75 days of aid being blocked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💔The #Children of #Gaza are #Starving
Food is nearly impossible to find in #Gaza after more than 75 days of aid being blocked by the criminal #Israeli regime in their ongoing war of genocide and imposed famine.
#Gaza facing a severe shortage of food.
1 in 4 children now shows signs of malnutrition.
Their small bodies are fading before our eyes.