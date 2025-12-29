BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INTERCEPTOR - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2151
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 9 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metal band, INTERCEPTOR, while on Dark Angel's "Extinction Level Event North America 2025" tour with Sared Reich and Hirax. INTERCEPTOR is currently supporting their newest album, Metal Death.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 3, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH INTERCEPTOR:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558678774418

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/interceptorbandofficial


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:18 Driver's Area

02:36 Middle of the Van

05:24 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
heavy metalmetalthrash metalinterceptordigital tour busbus invadersinterceptor digital tour businterceptor bus invadersinterceptor tour bustour bus interceptorinterceptor interviewinterceptor bandinterceptor musicblake bulldozer arendelljohnny reaper faiellaelijah tyrant hicksinterceptor metalinterceptor speed metalinterceptor heavy metalinterceptor black metalinterceptor thrash metalblitzhammer recordsmotorpunk records
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:18Driver's Area

02:36Middle of the Van

05:24Back of the Van

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
Former aide claims Netanyahu&#8217;s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Former aide claims Netanyahu’s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Cassie B.
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature&#8217;s colorful defense may be our best hope

Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature’s colorful defense may be our best hope

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy