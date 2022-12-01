Create New Account
Amino Spiking, True Protein Content & Testing Explained - Labdoor
John Brooks & Labdoor.com talk about protein testing for amino spiking, which is may be a problem in the industry. As discussed in the video there are 2 ways this is done, the first of which is disclosed (Example - Muscletech Phase 8) and the other which is dishonest is hiding it. Also discussed the difference between crude and true protein content and how to test for it.

amino acidsproteineaaaminosbcaaamino spiking

