Amino Spiking, True Protein Content & Testing Explained - Labdoor

John Brooks & Labdoor.com talk about protein testing for amino spiking, which is may be a problem in the industry. As discussed in the video there are 2 ways this is done, the first of which is disclosed (Example - Muscletech Phase 8) and the other which is dishonest is hiding it. Also discussed the difference between crude and true protein content and how to test for it.
