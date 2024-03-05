Create New Account
RETARDOCRACY - AN EXIT STRATEGY FROM GENOCIDE IN GAZA WAS NEVER IN THE CARDS
channel image
The Prisoner
9000 Subscribers
204 views
Published 14 hours ago

GLOBALISTS STILL CAN'T DANCE

Kamala Harris leaves broom closet - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13156107/kamala-harris-biden-leadership-ceasefire-gaza.html

Egypt Sells Out Palestinians for $10 Billion Loan Package

https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/egypt-sells-out-palestinians-for-10-billion-loan-package/

The Cradle - https://thecradle.co/articles-id/23572

Turkey Postures - https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-turkey-removes-israel-from-export-target-list-1001468384

TURKEY/ISRAEL STINKY BED-FELLOWS - https://oec.world/en/profile/bilateral-country/tur/partner/isr

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
treasongazakleptocracy

