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Bible Study on the Gospel of Mark Chapter 4
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2 views • February 24, 2020
Continuing the Bible study on the Gospel of Mark, chapter 4 of Mark's gospel speaks of the mysterious Kingdom of Heaven and how it grows. Being a part of Christ's Kingdom is not a call to go to church, study theology or develop religious traditions. It's a call to a radically altered life. The early disciples literally left everything to follow Jesus. They showed the world what the kingdom of heaven was like through this living faith.
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