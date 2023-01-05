1.4.23: ALL a SHOW, Attacked, Censored, Condemned. Twitter files, Jordan, Desantis, Kari, J6. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/01/04/1-4-23-all-a-show-attacked-censored-condemned-twitter-files-jordan-desantis-kari-j6-pray/
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://www.andweknowgold.com/
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Deepest Dive
Song by Tiko Tiko
https://artlist.io/song/107423/deepest-dive
Calling Watermelon head.. https://t.me/MistyG17/28342
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Gives an Update, Says “They Had to Resuscitate Him Twice” https://t.me/MistyG17/28344
"I want the tools or I want the leadership to stop the swamp from running over the average American every single day" https://t.me/c/1716023008/152191
WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? Jan 6 Committee Sealed All Important VIDEOS and Documents for 50 Years https://t.me/realKarliBonne/143581
General Gingerbread https://t.me/realKarliBonne/143603
"JIM JORDAN FOR SPEAKER! " https://t.me/realKarliBonne/143606
Dr. Drew & Dr. Joanna Aiken on Damar Hamlin's Commotio Cordis Diagnosis & Athlete Sudden Deaths https://t.me/chiefnerd/6639
Ruby Freeman https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/16598
To everyone saying that Kevin McCarthy is just as bad as Hakeem Jeffries, listen to MTG here… https://t.me/cbknews/20245
"You are one of the only presidents in a long time not to bring us into any new war https://t.me/cbknews/20252
MTG is straight up calling out Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Scott Perry. She says they all met with Kevin McCarthy last night and made personal demands in exchange for their vote today. Keep in mind, MTG and Gaetz are good friends - but that doesn’t stop MTG from speaking the truth.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12241
Governor DeSantis blasts Permanent Washington: The federal govt "wields its authority through a sprawling, unaccountable, out-of-touch bureaucracy that does not act on behalf of us, but instead looms over us and imposes its will on us." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/39520
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.