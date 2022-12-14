How To Fix Your Clumpy Pre-Workout

Ever get ready to head to the gym, only to grab a Pre-Workout you haven't used in a while out of the cabinet and find that its dry, clumpy, and looks like the bottom of a litter box? You'll be both surprised and pleased to know this doesn't mean your pre-workout supplement is no longer usable. Simply grab a butter knife and chip it into manageable blocks, throw it into a food processor or blender and you're back in business, you're pre-workout will be back into scoopable powder form.
While all pre-workouts and powdered supplements have a tendency to clump, non-stim or pump pre-workouts containing glycerol tend to clump the worst, and oftentimes long before their expiration date. Use this little trick to turn your clumpy preworkouts back into scoopable and usable preworkouts.
