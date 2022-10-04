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https://gnews.org/post/p1sfga89b
10/03/2022 China is making itself the largest creditor globally through the Belt and Road Initiative. On September 21, the US Senate unanimously passed an amendment to the ratification of updates to the Kigali treaty of the Montreal Protocol, giving the State Department a deadline of November 6 to stop calling China a developing country