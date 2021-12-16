Decorated Army Veteran Arrested at Cheesecake Factory in NYC for NO VACCINE PASSPORT

Decorated Army Veteran Mitchell Bosch being arrested by NYPD after failure to comply with Vaccine Passport at a restaurant in NYC.“I served in Afghanistan, I served in Iraq,” said Bosch. “We are fighting an army much stronger than us. The enemy is the politicians, the oligarchies. We have to do civil disobedience in order to get medical freedom. All we want to do is get something to eat and drink and we will gladly get out of here. This is what its gonna take to get America to wake up- people to sacrifice, to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable. Our time is now. This is holding the line- today. We as the people take a stand. Even if it means we go spend a little time behind bars- we will not comply. WE WILL NOT COMPLY. Medical Freedom is not negotiable. Plain and simple. NOT NEGOTIABLE. I fought for this country in order to give everybody the opportunity for freedom- and I am not going to go down. I am willing to die for my country for freedom.”See more on this story with more videos at