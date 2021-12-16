BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decorated Army Veteran Arrested at Cheesecake Factory in NYC for NO VACCINE PASSPORT
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • December 16, 2021
Decorated Army Veteran Mitchell Bosch being arrested by NYPD after failure to comply with Vaccine Passport at a restaurant in NYC.

“I served in Afghanistan, I served in Iraq,” said Bosch. “We are fighting an army much stronger than us. The enemy is the politicians, the oligarchies. We have to do civil disobedience in order to get medical freedom. All we want to do is get something to eat and drink and we will gladly get out of here. This is what its gonna take to get America to wake up- people to sacrifice, to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable. Our time is now. This is holding the line- today. We as the people take a stand. Even if it means we go spend a little time behind bars- we will not comply. WE WILL NOT COMPLY. Medical Freedom is not negotiable. Plain and simple. NOT NEGOTIABLE. I fought for this country in order to give everybody the opportunity for freedom- and I am not going to go down. I am willing to die for my country for freedom.”

See more on this story with more videos at
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/decorated-army-veteran-others-arrested-nypd-cheesecake-factory-refusal-show-proof-vaccination-intense-videos/
Keywords
vaccinesarrestnew yorkmandatesplandemicvax passport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy