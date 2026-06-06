Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: The study that is being suppressed - Interview with Del Bigtree

Del Bigtree and Aaron Siri convinced Dr. Marcus Zervos at Henry Ford Health in Detroit Michigan to do a study on the health outcomes of unvaccinated children in comparison to vaccinated children. Henry Ford Health has the medical records for thousands of children in each group. The outcome of this study now is clear and documented in the film: "An Inconvenient Study". At this years Betterway Conference on the 30th of May, Kla.TV had the opportunity to ask Del Bigtree some follow-up questions on the film, mainstream criticism about it and the Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated situation in general. Here is what he had to say...