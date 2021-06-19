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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1025 - Terri St John - Report on Keyser's guilty plea
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4 views • June 19, 2021
Keyser got into an argument with Terri Lynn outside her home as she was getting her kids ready for day care. Keyser beat Terri Lynn, before strangling her to death. He then put her body in his van and drove out to the woods, where he dumped it.
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