IRGC says raided multiple US Israel sites in waves 87

IRGC announced operations on command centers, drone hangars, weapons depots, and US troop concentration sites, and targeting Israeli interests, by carrying out several powerful and lightning strikes in the 87th wave of "Operation True Promise 4." Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Ibrahim Zulfikar stated this wave was dedicated to the martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tengsiri, after the criminal US-Israeli airstrike on Iran, which killed high-ranking Iranian officials and commanders. Press TV further reported on Monday, March 30, 2026, that elite forces of the Navy fleet, launching solid-fuel ballistic missiles and combat drones, through intelligence and operational procedures, destroyed four more enemy gathering points and facilities.

Due to reconnaissance fighter jets and IRGC operations, through a complex operation, the US command and control center, set up outside the Minhad base in the United Arab Emirates, was destroyed using precision-guided missiles. More than 200 mid-level American commanders and officers were present at the center, according to the statement. In another joint operation, the secret residence of the US Fifth Fleet leaders outside the main barracks in Bahrain was targeted by drones, coinciding with a meeting of the commanders. Heavy ambulance traffic ensured the operation's success. In a related context, the US airborne warning radar which was supposed to guide F-16 fighter jet, stationed outside the military base and on the coast of the Dhahran region in Saudi Arabia, was destroyed.

At the same time, the Israeli-owned container ship, Express Room, also hit by a precision missile strike. The Liberian-flagged vessel was sailing in the Persian Gulf en route from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, according to MarineTraffic data about 10 hours before the strike. IRGC spokesman added, "The Iranian Armed Forces' successful operational achievements are responding decisively by launching missile and drone operations daily, targeting the Israeli occupation territories as well as US military bases and assets in the region, and will continue until the enemy is brought to its knees."

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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