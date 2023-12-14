Young Vaccine-Injured Woman Begs Someone To “Chop Her Head Off” To End Her Misery (2022)

This is absolutely awful.Show more

Follow me on these platforms:

Telegram: CovidBC.me (35k subscribers)

Rumble: VaxGenocide.com

BitChute: BitChute.com/VaxGenocide

Odysee: Odysee.com/@CovidBC

Gab: Gab.com/CovidBC

Gettr: Gettr.com/user/CovidBC

My Telegram channel contains the world’s largest collection of vaccine sudden deaths. Thousands upon thousands of #DiedSuddenly obituaries, each death is confirmed vaccinated.

My only goal is exposing the truth. I’m backed up on six different platforms to make sure this content is always available to the public.

If you appreciate my research and the thousands of hours of research I do you could send me a small tip. I’ve been exposing this genocide daily for over two years. I’m a beacon of light in a world full of lies and misinformation. Thanks for all the support.

https://donorbox.org/covid-bc-support-us-with-a-small-tip-if-you-appreciate-our-work Show less