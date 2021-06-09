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18 Years Ago Fauci Asked To Quit By Physician Live On CSPAN
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261 views • June 09, 2021
"LISTEN: 18 Years Ago, A Physician Called Into CSPAN To Tell Fauci To Resign Over The Same Style Of Bungled Messaging He’s Had During COVID."
JUNE 8, 2021 | NATALIE WINTERS
thenationalpulse.com
EXCERPT:
"Described as a physician from Durham, North Carolina, the caller made the prophetic remarks during an April 14th, 2003 Open Phones program focusing on the “source of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and efforts to combat the disease” amidst an epidemic in Hong Kong."
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/18-years-ago-cspan-caller-told-fauci-to-resign/
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JUNE 8, 2021 | NATALIE WINTERS
thenationalpulse.com
EXCERPT:
"Described as a physician from Durham, North Carolina, the caller made the prophetic remarks during an April 14th, 2003 Open Phones program focusing on the “source of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and efforts to combat the disease” amidst an epidemic in Hong Kong."
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/18-years-ago-cspan-caller-told-fauci-to-resign/
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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