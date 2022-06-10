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Help Us Save 2,000 Babies Through Pre-Born Offering Free Ultrasounds with Roxy Lamorgese
Counter Culture Mom
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15 views • June 10, 2022

A woman lies on a hospital bed, unsure and afraid over her unplanned pregnancy. Then, the ultrasound screen reveals the tiny little life in her womb. The sound of her baby’s heartbeat fills the room and her eyes fill with tears. “I can’t do it,” she says. “I can’t have an abortion.” This scene is one of many moments that Executive Director of Pre-Born, Roxy Lamorgese, has experienced over the years when women who were contemplating abortion, excitedly choose life. Pre-Born understands the power behind providing women with free ultrasounds and you can personally help save babies by sponsoring one ultrasound for $28 or five ultrasounds for $140. Counter Culture Mom and Pre-Born are on a quest to save 2,000 babies. Donate via the link: PreBorn.com/tina and let’s save lives together!

In 2020, Pre-Born received over 11,000 calls that opened the door to conversations about the gospel


A simple $28 donation can underwrite the cost of providing one FREE ultrasound for a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy


Women who have had abortions in the past can find grace and forgiveness in Jesus’ sacrifice at the cross - their identity is not what they’ve done


Many young women choose abortion because they don’t understand what abortion actully is



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

DONATE to Pre-Born and Save Babies: https://preborn.com/tina

Pre-Born Ministry Update Video: https://bit.ly/3NsnUQS


🔗 CONNECT WITH PRE-BORN

Website: https://preborn.com/tina

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissionPreborn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pre_born/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
americagodabortionbabieslifechurchpregnancypro-lifeheartbeatultrasoundssponsortina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpre bornroxy lamorgese
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy