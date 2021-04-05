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Patria y Vida / Homeland and Life
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10 views • April 05, 2021
Una manifestaciones de cubanos exiliados [Miami Florida] protestando la falta de libertad en su Isla. Ellos piden libertad para Cuba mientras hay personas en EEUU con deseos de imponer un sistema comunista en su pais.
A protest by Cuban Exiles in Miami Florida against the lack of liberty in their island. They are asking for liberty in Cuba while many in the USA wants to see Communism in this great land.
A protest by Cuban Exiles in Miami Florida against the lack of liberty in their island. They are asking for liberty in Cuba while many in the USA wants to see Communism in this great land.
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