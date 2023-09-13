"For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when He comes in His glory, and the glory of the Father and of the holy angels."

As the Jews have pointed out, the New Testament is fundamentally antisemitic. (So are the prophets as we see how Jesus taught about Elisha and Elijah).

This podcast simply covers a few statements from John the Baptist and Jesus Christ regarding those people who call themselves Jews. It is "constitutive" of the Gospels, not an afterthought.