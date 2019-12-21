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AF-TV formally known as F-Pac TV Framingham Public Access corruption meeting to censor the Rizolis
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6 views • December 21, 2019
This is the embarrassment meeting where First Amendment rights vs a corrupt Cable station that took place to stop the Rizoli brothers from their freedom of speech to produce independant cable programmingham procted by the first amendment and the FCC but ignored by this corrupt Cable station and a few Jewish crazies that think their beliefs about WW2 history should only be told by Jews....
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