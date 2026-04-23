States Want to TAX You for Leaving? WA & CA Economic Shift Explained

Washington and California are facing a growing problem: businesses are leaving, high earners are relocating, and tax revenue is becoming less stable.

Now, lawmakers are exploring something that should raise serious questions… taxing people even after they leave.

While Washington stops short of calling it an “exit tax,” policy discussions are clearly moving in that direction. California is already further ahead, with proposals that could tax former residents for years after they move.

At the same time, major companies like Tesla, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have relocated headquarters, while others like Amazon and Microsoft are expanding outside Washington.

This isn’t just about taxes. It’s about economic shifts, state policy, and whether governments will compete for your success… or try to hold onto it after you leave.

In this breakdown, we cover:

Washington’s capital gains tax and future policy direction

California’s proposed exit tax framework

Why businesses are leaving or expanding elsewhere

The economic outlook for both states

What this could mean for your future





#WashingtonState #CaliforniaExodus #ExitTax #StateTaxes #EconomicShift #BusinessNews #CapitalGainsTax #TaxPolicy #FreedomToMove #USPolitics