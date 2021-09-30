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Cease and Desist Notice to a High school in New Zealand
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41 views • September 30, 2021
A covid-19 vaccination bus is parked within the school parking lot as the prime minister allows 12-15 year old children to give their own consent. As we know there's no such thing as consent when it's not informed... and it's not informed for any of us. Our friend serves a cease and desist notice to stop this "shot cuzz" bus from being there.
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