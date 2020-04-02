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What Does Paying Tax Have To Do With the Mark of the Beast
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44 views • April 02, 2020
What did Jesus actually say about paying taxes? What should a Christian's relationship with human governments look like? Churchgoers everywhere like to use half of something Jesus said ("Render to Caesar") to promote the belief that Christians should be respectable and conform to the laws of the land. This video explores the fine line believers are called to walk in their relationship to the State system. And, it explores what Jesus actually taught about money and how our response to what he said is going to be tested. It reveals how a worldwide push towards a cashless society leading to the fulfillment of the Mark of the Beast prophecy is unraveling right now. Who will you "render" to?
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) https://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/04/ju... https://www.businessinsider.com/smart...
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) https://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/04/ju... https://www.businessinsider.com/smart...
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