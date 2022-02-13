WARNING-- You could die from this fall- Heather McDonald Faints On Stage OFFICIAL VIDEO

The audience can be heard laughing after she fell, apparently thinking it was part of her act. SA Today reported that the comedian suffered a skull fracture from her fall. “I’ve never ever fainted in my life,” McDonald said. Facebook confirmed, “She had consumed no alcohol prior to or during the show.” The Post stated, adding, “Approximately 3 weeks ago Heather had her COVID booster.” “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the IMPROVE.

What do you think caused it? “When you faint on stage after you brag about being vaccinated.” McDonald posted a video of herself in the hospital two days after her fall, showing two completely black eyes.

McDonald shared that she felt “slightly weird” shortly before coming onstage, but moved ahead with her skit anyway. Soon after, she said she began feeling dizzy, and she recalled thinking, “Wow … this better pass soon. I don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my act for like an hour.”

Unexplained collapses and deaths, particularly among athletes, have spiked over the past year. VAERS website shows a tremendous spike in reported vaccine adverse events coinciding with the rollout of COVID shots, as compared to VAERS for the entire past couple of decades.